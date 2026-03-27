WAEC Releases 2026 CB-WASSCE Results For Private Candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results for the 2026 First Series of the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for private candidates.

The examination was conducted across Nigeria between January 28 and February 14, 2026.

The coordination of examiners and marking of scripts took place at three centres in Lagos, Enugu, and Kaduna from February 26 to March 13, involving a total of 608 examiners.

A total of 10,523 candidates registered for the examination, representing an 11.49 per cent increase compared to 9,438 candidates in 2025. Of this number, 10,480 candidates sat the examination across 166 centres nationwide.

WAEC disclosed that 43 candidates with special needs participated in the exercise, including 11 visually impaired candidates, four with hearing impairments, and four albinos. Adequate provisions were made to support them during the examination.

Of the candidates who sat the examination, 5,106 were male, representing 48.72 per cent, while 5,374 were female, accounting for 51.28 per cent.

The council revealed that 8,418 candidates, representing 80.32 per cent, have had their results fully processed and released.

However, 2,062 candidates, or 19.68 per cent, still have some subjects being processed due to errors traceable to them. WAEC assured that efforts are underway to complete the processing promptly.

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On performance, 4,598 candidates, representing 43.87 per cent, obtained credit passes and above in at least five subjects, with or without English Language and Mathematics.

Meanwhile, 3,429 candidates, representing 32.72 per cent, secured credits in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

A breakdown of this category shows that 1,847 candidates (53.86 per cent) were male, while 1,582 candidates (46.14 per cent) were female. WAEC noted a marginal performance improvement compared to previous years, with figures standing at 30.95 per cent in 2024 and 26.96 per cent in 2025.

The examination body also disclosed that the results of 75 candidates, representing 0.72 per cent, have been withheld over alleged cases of examination malpractice. It stated that investigations are ongoing, and affected candidates will be informed of the outcome.

Candidates have been advised to check their results online via the WAEC results portal and proceed to access their digital certificates. Hard copies of certificates can be requested through the council’s certificate portal.

WAEC commended candidates for their efforts and expressed appreciation to government agencies, security operatives, and education stakeholders for their support in ensuring the successful conduct of the examination.