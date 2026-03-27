Wizkid, Ayra Starr, and Nigerian Talents Dominate 30th Anniversary MOBO Awards

Afrobeats heavyweights Wizkid and Ayra Starr led a commanding presence at the 2026 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards, securing major wins that underscore the genre’s continued grip on the global cultural landscape.

The landmark 30th-anniversary ceremony took place on Thursday at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. This marked a historic first for the city, as the awards moved north to celebrate three decades of Black music and culture in one of the UK’s most iconic musical hubs.

Ayra Starr emerged as the evening’s most decorated African voice, clinching the Best International Act award for the second year running. Following her breakthrough in 2025, this victory makes her the first African artiste in 16 years to secure back-to-back wins in this prestigious category, bringing her career MOBO tally to three.

The “Sabi Girl” triumphed over a formidable global shortlist that included heavyweight contenders such as Cardi B, Tyla, Gunna, and Vybz Kartel. Notably, she stood as the sole Nigerian representative in the international bracket.

While Starr took the international honours, the Best African Music Act category saw Wizkid reclaim his mantle. In a year defined by high-calibre releases across the continent, Wizkid emerged top in a “group of death” that featured fellow Nigerian stars Davido, Rema, Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, and Shallipopi.

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The win solidifies Wizkid’s status as a foundational pillar of the global Afrobeats movement, further extending his record as one of the most decorated African artistes in the history of the awards.

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The Nigerian influence extended into the technical and digital spheres. Popular creator Niko Omilana was named Best Media Personality, a testament to the blurring lines between traditional entertainment and digital influence. Meanwhile, the prolific P2J took home Best Producer, recognised for his sophisticated sonic contributions across the R&B, Pop, and Afrobeats genres.

Beyond the Nigerian contingent, British singer Olivia Dean was arguably the night’s biggest overall winner. She swept three major categories: Best Female Act, Album of the Year (The Art of Loving), and Song of the Year (“Man I Need”).

Other standout winners included:

Central Cee: Best Hip-Hop Act

Raye: Video of the Year

FLO: Best R&B/Soul Act

The evening also paid tribute to the architects of the culture. Legendary producer Pharrell Williams was presented with the Global Songwriter Award, while Hip-Hop pioneer Slick Rick received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his enduring impact on the genre.

The 2026 MOBOs served as more than just an awards ceremony; it was a testament to the borderless nature of modern music, where Nigerian artistes are no longer just “guests” at the table, but the ones setting the menu.