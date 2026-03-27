Wizkid, Ayra Starr, and Nigerian Talents Dominate 30th Anniversary MOBO Awards

Afrobeats heavyweights Wizkid and Ayra Starr led a commanding presence at the 2026 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards, securing major wins that underscore the genre’s continued grip on the global cultural landscape.
The landmark 30th-anniversary ceremony took place on Thursday at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. This marked a historic first for the city, as the awards moved north to celebrate three decades of Black music and culture in one of the UK’s most iconic musical hubs.
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Ayra Starr emerged as the evening’s most decorated African voice, clinching the Best International Act award for the second year running. Following her breakthrough in 2025, this victory makes her the first African artiste in 16 years to secure back-to-back wins in this prestigious category, bringing her career MOBO tally to three.
The “Sabi Girl” triumphed over a formidable global shortlist that included heavyweight contenders such as Cardi B, Tyla, Gunna, and Vybz Kartel. Notably, she stood as the sole Nigerian representative in the international bracket.
While Starr took the international honours, the Best African Music Act category saw Wizkid reclaim his mantle. In a year defined by high-calibre releases across the continent, Wizkid emerged top in a “group of death” that featured fellow Nigerian stars Davido, Rema, Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, and Shallipopi.
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The win solidifies Wizkid’s status as a foundational pillar of the global Afrobeats movement, further extending his record as one of the most decorated African artistes in the history of the awards.
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The Nigerian influence extended into the technical and digital spheres. Popular creator Niko Omilana was named Best Media Personality, a testament to the blurring lines between traditional entertainment and digital influence. Meanwhile, the prolific P2J took home Best Producer, recognised for his sophisticated sonic contributions across the R&B, Pop, and Afrobeats genres.
Beyond the Nigerian contingent, British singer Olivia Dean was arguably the night’s biggest overall winner. She swept three major categories: Best Female Act, Album of the Year (The Art of Loving), and Song of the Year (“Man I Need”).
Other standout winners included:
- Central Cee: Best Hip-Hop Act
- Raye: Video of the Year
- FLO: Best R&B/Soul Act
The evening also paid tribute to the architects of the culture. Legendary producer Pharrell Williams was presented with the Global Songwriter Award, while Hip-Hop pioneer Slick Rick received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his enduring impact on the genre.
The 2026 MOBOs served as more than just an awards ceremony; it was a testament to the borderless nature of modern music, where Nigerian artistes are no longer just “guests” at the table, but the ones setting the menu.
2026 MOBO Awards Full Winners & Nominees List
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Best Male Act (in Association With Prostate Cancer UK)
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Central Cee, Elmiene, JIM LEGXACY, Nemzzz, Odeal, Skepta
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Best Female Act (in Association With Got2b)
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Flo, Kwn, Little Simz, OLIVIA DEAN, PinkPantheress, Sasha Keable
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Album of the Year (in Association With Amazon Music)
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Central Cee (Can’t Rush Greatness), Ezra Collective (Dance, No One’s Watching), Flo (Access All Areas), Kojey Radical (Don’t Look Down), Little Simz (Lotus), OLIVIA DEAN – ‘THE ART OF LOVING’
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Song of the Year (in Association With 1664 Bière)
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AJ Tracey ft. Jorja Smith (“Crush”), Donae’o ft. Omar, Lemar & House Gospel Choir (“Nights Like This”), Fred Again, Skepta & Plaqueboymax (“Victory Lap”), Jim Legxacy & Dave (“3x”), Kwn (“Do What I Say”), Myles Smith (“Nice To Meet You”), OLIVIA DEAN – ‘MAN I NEED’, PinkPantheress (“Illegal”), Raye (“Where Is My Husband!”), Tim Duzit (“Kat Slater”)
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Best Newcomer
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DC3, EsDeeKid, Finessekid, Jim Legxacy, Kwn, Namesbliss, Nia Smith, Sekou, Skye Newman, YT
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Video of the Year (in Association With Vevo)
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Pozer (“Shanghigh Noon”), FKA Twigs (“Eusexua”), Jim Legxacy (“Father”), Little Simz (“Flood”), RAYE – ‘WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!’ (DIRECTED BY THE REIDS), Skepta & Fred Again.. (“Back 2 Back”)
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Best African Music Act
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Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, Davido, Joshua Baraka, Moliy, Rema, Shallipopi, Tiwa Savage, Tyla, WIZKID
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Best International Act
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AYRA STARR, Cardi B, Clipse, Gunna, Kehlani, Leon Thomas, Mariah The Scientist, Moliy, Tyla, Vybz Kartel
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Best R&B/Soul Act (in Association With Huda Beauty)
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Elmiene, FLO, Kwn, Odeal, Olivia Dean, Sasha Keable
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Best Hip-Hop Act
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Aitch, Asco, Catch, CENTRAL CEE, D-Block Europe, Kojey Radical, Little Simz, Loyle Carner, Wretch 32, Youngs Teflon
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Best Drill Act
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36, Booter Bee, Chy Cartier, EsDeeKid, K-Trap, Leostaytrill, Nemzzz, Pozer, TWIN S, Wohdee
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Best Grime Act (Supported by Trench)
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CHIP, Jayahadadream, Kasst 8, Ruff Sqwad, Scorcher, Wiley
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Best Alternative Music Act
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Alt Blk Era, Blood Orange, Hak Baker, Michael Kiwanuka, NOVA TWINS, Rachel Chinouriri
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Best Caribbean Music Act
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Ayetian, Lila Iké, Masicka, Shenseea, VYBZ KARTEL, Yung Bredda
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Best Jazz Act
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Cktrl, Ego Ella May, EZRA COLLECTIVE, Kokoroko, Nubya Garcia, Yazmin Lacey
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Best Electronic/Dance Act (Supported by Bema & Mixmag)
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FKA Twigs, Jazzy, Kilimanjaro, PinkPantheress, Salute, SHERELLE
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Best Gospel Act (Supported by Premier Gospel)
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Annatoria, DC3, Faith Child, Imrhan, Sondae, Still Shadey
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Best Producer
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Inflo, Jae5, Miles Clinton James, P2J, Sammy Soso, Zach Nahome
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Best Media Personality
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Bemi Orojuogun (Bus Aunty), DJ AG, In My Opinion, Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, Nadia Jae, NIKO OMILANA, PK Humble, Remi Burgz, Uche Natori, Winners Talking
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Best Performance in a TV Show/Film
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Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Ashley Thomas (Hostage), Ashley Walters (Adolescence), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Damson Idris (F1), Dayo Koleosho (Eastenders), Lennie James (Mr Loverman), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths), STEPHEN GRAHAM – ‘ADOLESCENCE’, Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
- Special Honours
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MOBO Global Songwriter Award: PHARRELL WILLIAMS
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MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award: SLICK RICK