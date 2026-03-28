2027: Atiku Hosts Kwankwaso Amid Growing Opposition Alliance Talks

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso met in Abuja on Saturday, in what observers see as part of ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Both men were contenders in the last presidential election won by President Bola Tinubu. Atiku, who flew the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), finished second, while Kwankwaso, candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), secured significant support in Kano.

Confirming the meeting, Atiku said it was a courtesy visit during which they discussed national issues.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso Hosts Obi, Makinde, Dickson In Kano

“This evening, I received the former Governor of Kano State and the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on a courtesy visit. We had a robust discussion on the state of the nation,” he wrote on his social media handles.

This evening, I received the former Governor of Kano State and the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), H.E Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on a courtesy visit. We had a robust discussion on the state of the nation. -AA pic.twitter.com/0QSY4E2mco — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 28, 2026

The meeting comes amid growing speculation that Kwankwaso may leave the NNPP for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), as political actors continue to forge new alliances and reposition ahead of upcoming elections.

Kwankwaso’s meeting with Atiku is coming a week after the former Kano State governor hosted key opposition figures at his residence in Kano as part of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Among those in attendance were former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi; Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; and former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson.

The gathering, held at Kwankwaso’s Miller Road residence, attracted supporters and well-wishers, creating a festive atmosphere in the Kano metropolis.

The visit, which coincided with the annual Kwankwasiyya Sallah festivities, saw the political figures exchange greetings with the host and Muslim faithful celebrating the occasion.