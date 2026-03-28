APC Disowns Circulating 2027 Form Price List, Calls It False

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed reports claiming it has fixed prices for its expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The report, which gained traction on Friday, alleged that presidential aspirants would pay ₦200 million for nomination forms, while those seeking seats in state assemblies would pay ₦20 million.

However, the party described the claims as false and misleading, insisting that no such decision has been taken.

In a statement on Saturday, the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the so-called price list did not originate from the party.

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating in sections of the media regarding a purported ‘price list’ for expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2027 General Elections.

“The APC states categorically that the report is FAKE, and did not emanate from the Party,” Morka said.

READ ALSO: APC Holds National Convention As Yilwatda, Others Emerge NWC Members

He stressed that the party has neither discussed nor approved any pricing for the 2027 election forms.

“To be clear, no decision or announcement has been made on the sale or pricing of forms for the 2027 elections,” he said, describing the report as “a mere figment of the writer’s mischievous imagination.”

The party urged its members, the media, and the public to disregard the report entirely.

ABUJA, FCT MARCH 28, 2026 PRESS STATEMENT Advertisement APC DISMISSES FAKE NEWS ON “PRICE OF 2027 ELECTION NOMINATION FORMS” The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating in sections of the media regarding a purported… — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) March 28, 2026

Meanwhile, the ruling party has concluded its 8th National Convention, with Nentawe Yilwatda returning as the party’s national chairman.

Apart from Yilwatda, the ruling picked Surajudeen Basiru as its secretary. The duo and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party were elected via a consensus arrangement ratified by delegates at the convention.

The Convention Election Committee announced the members of the NWC during the 4th Elective National Convention of the APC.

Others include Felix Morka as publicity secretary and Dayo Israel, who retained his post as youth leader.

Yelwata said his re-election is a call to serve, expressing his gratitude to the APC for the chance.

The convention, held at Eagle Square in Abuja, brought dignitaries, including President Bola Tinubu; his vice, Kashim Shettima; leaders and members of the National Assembly; and APC governors and other party stakeholders.