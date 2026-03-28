Convention: APC Will Drive National Transformation, Uzodinma Assures Nigerians

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has said that the reforms being implemented by the federal government under President Bola Tinubu are laying a solid foundation for a more stable, productive, and prosperous Nigeria.

Uzodimma, who spoke on Friday on behalf of the Progressive Governors Forum during the APC National convention at the Eagles’ Square, Abuja, described the gathering as a moment of reflection, gratitude, and renewed determination for the ruling party.

He said the convention was not merely to fulfil a constitutional requirement but to celebrate a political movement that had continued to grow in strength, deepen its structures, and mature in purpose.

The governor noted that from the ward to the national level, the APC had demonstrated resilience, unity, and democratic discipline in the conduct of its congresses and activities, adding that the steady progression reflected the vitality of its internal processes and the confidence Nigerians continued to repose in the party.

Uzodimma also highlighted the increasing expansion of the party’s membership base across communities and demographics, as well as the progress made in electronic membership registration, describing the growth as a product of vision, organisation, and hard work.

He said, “This convention must stand as more than a gathering. It must be a reaffirmation of mission. The APC was not built mainly to win elections, but to shape history, provide direction, and build a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous nation.”



Commending President Tinubu’s leadership, the governor said the administration had demonstrated courage and clarity in implementing difficult but necessary reforms.

“In moments that demanded courage, he has chosen courage. In times that required clarity, he has provided direction. Today, the foundation for a more stable economy is being firmly laid, with brighter prospects for long-term growth and development,” he said.

Uzodimma added that true leadership required not just managing present challenges but preparing for the future, noting that the President had shown statesmanship in navigating the country through critical reforms.

He, however, stressed that reforms must translate into tangible benefits for Nigerians, assuring that governors elected on the APC platform remained committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda of the federal government.

According to him, the Progressive Governors Forum would continue to partner with the federal government to promote economic opportunities, strengthen social protection, expand infrastructure, improve security, and empower youths and women across the states.

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The governor called for unity within the party, urging members to remain disciplined and focused on service rather than personal interests.

“This is a moment for unity, not division; for discipline, not distraction; and for service, not self-interest. Our party must remain broad enough to accommodate diversity, disciplined enough to protect its values, and visionary enough to lead Nigeria through a changing world,” he said.

He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to progressive ideals such as justice, inclusion, accountability, and national renewal, adding that the convention should send a clear message that the APC remained strong, cohesive, and forward-looking.

Uzodimma congratulated members and leaders of the party on its growth and unity, expressing optimism that the convention would strengthen internal cohesion and open a new chapter in the APC’s journey.