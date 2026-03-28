Lagos Nabs 17 Over Illegal Activities On Pedestrian Bridges

The Lagos State Government said it has arrested 17 social miscreants for constituting public nuisances on pedestrian bridges across the state.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.

He noted that the arrests were made between 8:00 AM and 10: 00 AM.

“This morning, between 8am and 10am, our enforcement teams carried out a targeted operation along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, covering the stretch from Ladipo BRT Terminal to Pleasure BRT Terminal.

“During the exercise, seventeen (17) miscreants were arrested on pedestrian bridges within that corridor for constituting public nuisance and engaging in activities that compromise the safety and security of commuters.

Wahad explained that pedestrian bridges are critical infrastructure designed for the safe passage of pedestrians, not havens for illegal activity.

“We will not tolerate any individual or group turning public assets into spaces for harassment, extortion, or criminal behavior”, he said, adding that the arrested individuals will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

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