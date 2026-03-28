Mutfwang Hails Nentawe’s Emergence As APC National Chairman, Cites Unity Ahead Of 2027

Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has congratulated Professor Nentawe Goshwe on his election as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing his emergence as a significant step toward strengthening unity within the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the governor joined party faithful and supporters across the country in celebrating Goshwe’s “well-deserved election” following his successful screening and consensus emergence alongside other members of the party’s National Working Committee.

Mutfwang noted that the consensus arrangement that produced Goshwe reflects the APC’s commitment to inclusive and people-oriented leadership under the guidance of President Bola Tinubu.

“This development is a thoughtful demonstration of the party’s resolve to foster unity and inclusiveness as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections,” the governor said.

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He commended party leaders and stakeholders for what he described as their maturity and foresight in promoting cohesion and internal democracy, adding that such efforts have helped create “a level playing field for members to pursue their aspirations without rancour.”

The governor also acknowledged Goshwe’s leadership strides since his unanimous adoption in June 2025, highlighting initiatives such as reconciliation among aggrieved members, the introduction of e-registration for party membership, and broader efforts to reposition the APC for sustained growth.

“Your tireless efforts in fostering reconciliation and reorganizing the party structure have already set a solid foundation for progress,” Mutfwang stated.

Expressing confidence in Goshwe’s capacity to lead, the governor pointed to his background in digital transformation, energy research, and ICT, as well as his previous service as a Resident Electoral Commissioner, as key assets that will strengthen the party’s prospects.

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Mutfwang further expressed appreciation to national leaders, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, for zoning the party’s national chairmanship to the North Central region, particularly Plateau State.

He said the decision underscores the region’s contribution to national politics and its reservoir of capable leaders.

“Plateau State is endowed with competent and capable individuals of proven integrity in public service,” the governor added, expressing optimism that Goshwe would foster unity, peace, and progressive leadership within the APC.

On behalf of the government and people of Plateau State, Mutfwang prayed for divine guidance, strength, and wisdom for the new party chairman as he assumes office.

“We are confident that under your leadership, the APC will attain greater heights and record resounding success in the years ahead,” he said.