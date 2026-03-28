PHOTOS: Atiku, Amaechi, Malami, Others Visit El-Rufai Over Mother’s Death

A former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday received political leaders, associates, and well-wishers at his Abuja residence following the death of his mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, who died on Friday in Cairo, Egypt, after a period of illness.

The condolence visits came after he was granted temporary leave from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), where he had been held since February over allegations of financial misconduct.

He was released on compassionate grounds to attend the funeral rites of his mother.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai Released From ICPC Custody After Weeks Of Detention — Son

Among those who visited El-Rufai was former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who said he shared the deep pain of the loss with him.

In a post on his X handle, Atiku wrote: “This evening, I led a delegation on a condolence visit to the family of Mallam @elrufai at his Abuja residence, standing in solidarity with them during this deeply difficult time following the irreplaceable loss of a beloved mother.

“I share with Mallam the deep pain of this loss, and we prayed for the repose of the soul of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai. I was pleased to observe that Mallam remains strong in faith, his spirit unbroken, and he is not downcast. I encouraged him to be strengthened in faith, for this too shall pass. May the soul of Mama be granted a place in paradise.”

Also at the former Kaduna State governor’s residence were former Minister of Transportation and ex-Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi; Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN; Former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and other prominent figures.