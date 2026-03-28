Police Arrest Lady For Shoplifting Goods Worth Over ₦10 Million In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old woman who specializes in shoplifting in marketing environments within the Katsina metropolis, for allegedly stealing goods worth ₦10,102,000.

She was arrested following a report from the Chief Security Officer of Green House, Katsina, on March 4, 2026.

The suspect, identified as Hadiza Ibrahim, was captured on CCTV footage at Katsina Green House, where she was seen stealing various items from a shop.

Analyzing the CCTV footage, the suspected thief was closely monitored, which led to her arrest at the scene.

During the investigation, a search was conducted at the residence of the suspect, and items valued at ₦10,102,000 were recovered.

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The recovered items include: 274 sets of shoes, 37 veils, 67 sets of sportswear, 54 sets of children’s wear, 123 caps, 315 sets of socks, 45 women’s wrappers, 9 handbags, 3 cartons of spaghetti, 24 bottles of perfume, and 5 cartons of soap.

Other items recovered from the suspect’s possession include a bag containing various styles of fashion jewelry necklaces and a sack containing various cooking seasonings and spices.

In a statement signed on Friday, the spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, noted that the recovered items have been identified by their rightful owners, as more victims (shop owners) were identified during the investigation.

He stated that investigations revealed the suspect has a history of shoplifting and theft, and she confessed to the commission of the offence. She has been charged in court for diligent prosecution.

The State Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Police Command, Bello Shehu, while commending the operatives for a job well done, advised shop owners to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to secure their businesses against such criminals.

He reassured that the command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property throughout the state.