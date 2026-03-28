Tinubu Rescued Nigeria From The Brink Of Economic Collapse — Seyi Law

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has praised President Bola Tinubu, stating that the administration pulled Nigeria back from the brink of economic collapse.

Seyi Law, who is a staunch follower of the party, made the remarks at the APC National Convention 2026 in Abuja on Friday.

At the event, the 42-year-old expressed confidence in the president’s leadership and economic reforms.

“If I were to introduce Mr President, how would I do it? I would let people know that this is a man that I am willing to stake everything for, because he is the man that brought Nigeria back from the brink of economic collapse when our net foreign reserve stood at barely one billion US dollars.

“But today, we celebrate a net foreign reserve of about 40 billion US dollars and a gross foreign reserve of 50.7 billion US dollars,” he said.

READ ALSO: Reforms: Tinubu Laying Foundation For Prosperous Economy, Says Uzodimma

The comedian also defended key policy decisions taken by the administration, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange market.

“Corruption does not just go away; you tackle it systematically. On the first day of his inauguration, he struck corruption by stopping the fuel subsidy regime.

“He did not stop there. He looked at how foreign exchange was affecting the nation and floated the currency. Today, the black market and the official market have been unified,” he added.

“This [Bola Tinubu] is a man I am willing to stake everything on. …because he brought Nigeria back from the brink of economic collapse, when our net foreign reserves stood at barely $1 billion. This is the only administration that has the shortest ASUU strike ever.” — Seyi… pic.twitter.com/XJLjVl8oSp Advertisement — Channels Television (@channelstv) March 27, 2026

On education, Seyi Law commended the government’s efforts to reduce industrial actions in universities and expand student support.

“He understood education, and that is why he ensured that a four-year course runs for four years. This administration has recorded one of the shortest strikes, with just a nine-day interruption. Today, students benefit from loans, with almost one million already benefiting and receiving a ₦20,000 monthly stipend,” he said.

He further highlighted investments in technical education, noting that federal technical colleges now offer tuition-free education, with some students reportedly earning stipends of up to ₦45,000.

The entertainer also cited ongoing infrastructure projects across the country, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry Highway, and rehabilitation works on major roads such as the Sagamu–Ijebu Ode–Ore corridor and the Benin–Asaba axis.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ‘You Are Our Hope And Future,’ Tinubu Tells Nigerian Youths

According to him, the administration has also prioritised youth inclusion and support for small and medium-scale enterprises, with billions of naira reportedly allocated to the sector.

“There has been no president in the history of this nation with this level of inclusion of Nigerian youth in government. Mr President is turning the situation of Nigeria around,” he said.

Seyi Law has been a strong supporter of Tinubu. He has publicly defended key reforms like fuel subsidy removal, praised the administration’s achievements, and even taken on a visible role in political advocacy ahead of 2027.

His stance has faced backlash, including loss of followers, but he continues to stand firmly behind the president.