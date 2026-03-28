VIDEO: ‘You Are Our Hope And Future,’ Tinubu Tells Nigerian Youths

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed the critical role of young people in Nigeria’s development, describing them as the country’s “hope for a more glorious and assured future.”

The President made the remarks on Friday while delivering his address at the 2026 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

Addressing Nigerian youths directly, Tinubu emphasised the need for greater inclusion of young people in governance and party structures.

“For the young people of our country and our nation, let me speak directly to you. You are not only the future of Nigeria. You are our hope for a more glorious and assured future,” he said.

He highlighted the strengths of Nigerian youths, noting that their creativity, innovation, digital fluency, and entrepreneurial spirit remain vital to national progress.

“Your creativity, innovation, digital fluency, enterprising spirit, and courage are our greatest national asset. This party must continue to open more doors for our youth participation, not as a prop, but as decision makers,” the President stated.

Tinubu further stressed the importance of nurturing a new generation of politically active and value-driven leaders.

“We must nurture a generation of young progressive men and women who are not only politically active, but intellectually grounded, morally disciplined, and nationally committed. The future we seek cannot be built without you at its centre,” he added.

The President’s remarks come as the ruling party continues deliberations at its national convention, with a focus on party leadership, unity, and strategies ahead of the 2027 general elections.