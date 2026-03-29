Fayose Predicts End For ADC If Obi Loses Party Ticket

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has predicted the end for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) if Peter Obi doesn’t clinch the party’s presidential ticket for the 2027 election.

Speaking to Channels Television on the sidelines of the PDP National Convention, Fayose described Obi, a two-term Anambra State governor, as a great guy.

He said the Obi factor played a crucial role in the 2023 general polls, but argued that the same narrative wouldn’t play out next year.

“If Obi is not on the ballot of ADC, that is the end of ADC. It looks like that now that Obi will not (be on the ballot),” Fayose said.

“Today, Kwankwaso has returned to the party. Atiku will get the ticket. Will Obi go back to be a vice presidential candidate?”

Fayose also ruled out the possibility of Obi returning back to the LP.

“That is impossible; there is a wedge everywhere. Obi is a good, fantastic guy, but to become president at this time is difficult,” the ex-Ekiti governor stated.

Obi, former Anambra State governor, is one of the contenders for the ADC presidential ticket. He dumped the PDP on May 25, 2022, and joined the Labour Party, where he emerged as the party’s flagbearer in the 2023 general elections.

He later lost to President Bola Tinubu, trailing closely behind former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Reacting to Obi’s performance in 2023, Fayose said, “PDP is not Obi. Obi did not ride on the strength of his party.

“If Obi goes to Accord now, he will make some impact more than ADC. We are talking about a person,” the ex-governor said.

PDP Convention

Over 2,000 delegates drawn from across Nigeria are participating in the PDP National Convention holding in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The exercise is being organized by the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led caretaker committee, although it is believed that the Tanimu Turaki group of the party would boycott the convention.

Many of the delegates, dressed in uniforms bearing the PDP emblem, are seated at the velodrome of the stadium on Sunday.

Many others were seen being accredited and cleared by security operatives at a designated point.

The venue is also adorned with the colours of the party and umbrellas, the symbol of the PDP.

The Chairman of the convention planning committee and former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, told Channels Television that 2,503 delegates, drawn from states across the country, were expected to participate in the exercise.

He confirmed that reconciliation talks would still go on to resolve the crisis rocking the opposition party despite the absence of some PDP leaders.