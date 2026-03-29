NRC Arrests Suspected Track Vandal In Lagos

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has arrested a suspected track vandal in Lagos.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, NRC’s spokesman, Callistus Unyimadu, said the suspect was “caught in possession of fifteen (15) pandrol clips (iron rail fasteners) believed to have been unlawfully removed from the narrow-gauge corridor at Alagomeji, an area within the Lagos rail network.”

He said the “components are critical to track stability, and their removal poses serious safety risks, including the potential for derailment.”

According to the statement, the suspect, Bashiru Hafeez (male, 32 years), was apprehended on Thursday, March 26, 2026, by vigilant security personnel from Multi Eye Security Services attached to Mobolaji Johnson Train Station (MJS), Ebute-Metta, during a routine patrol.

Unyimadu said, “Following his arrest, the suspect was immediately handed over to the Nigerian Railway Police Command for investigation and prosecution.

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“Subsequently, he was arraigned before a competent court in Lagos, where he was remanded in custody at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending further hearing. The case has been adjourned to April 24, 2026.”

On his part, the NRC Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Kayode Opeifa, reiterated the Corporation’s zero tolerance for vandalism, describing such acts as economic sabotage capable of endangering lives and undermining national infrastructure.

He commended the security personnel for their vigilance and swift response, and assured the public that the Corporation, in collaboration with security agencies, will continue to intensify efforts to identify, arrest, and prosecute all individuals and syndicates involved in the destruction and theft of railway assets.

Opeifa further warned that anyone found culpable in vandalising railway infrastructure or dealing in stolen railway materials will face the full weight of the law.

The Corporation also called on members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities around railway corridors, emphasising that the railway remains a critical national asset that must be protected by all.

It reassured passengers and stakeholders of its unwavering commitment to safe, secure, and efficient rail operations across the country.