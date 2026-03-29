PDP Convention Set To Begin As Delegates Arrive At Venue

Delegates for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention organised by the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led caretaker committee have started arriving at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

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Many of the delegates, dressed in uniforms bearing the logo of the party, were seen seated at the velodrome of the stadium.

Many others were seen being accredited and cleared by security operatives at a designated point.

The venue is also adorned with the colours of the party and umbrellas, the symbol of the PDP.

The Chairman of the convention planning committee and former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, said 2,503 delegates, drawn from states across the country, are expected to participate in the exercise.

The convention, expected to run from Sunday to Monday, is aimed at producing party officials who will spearhead the activities of the opposition party as the 2027 general elections draw nearer.

The National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC) backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had on Saturday denied receiving any court order stopping the 2026 convention.

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The spokesperson of the caretaker committee, Jungudo Mohammed, said that the party was ready to proceed with the convention, having complied with all legal and party requirements.

“The National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC) has worked tirelessly to ensure that this convention is not only credible and transparent but also inclusive and reflective of the collective aspirations of our members across the country. All necessary arrangements have been concluded to guarantee a smooth, peaceful, and successful exercise.

“The PDP remains a law-abiding institution, committed to strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

“On recent developments, including attempts by certain individuals to disrupt this process, we urge all members to remain calm and focused. The party has consistently extended the hand of reconciliation, and that door remains open. However, we will not allow the progress and stability of our great party to be undermined,” Mohammed said.

More to follow…