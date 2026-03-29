PDP Will Be On The Ballot In 2027 — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will participate in the 2027 general election despite ongoing internal divisions within the opposition party.

Wike made the remarks on Sunday while addressing delegates at the PDP’s 2026 national convention held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Responding to concerns raised by party leaders, including former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro, over whether the PDP would field candidates in 2027, Wike said, “So many people have spoken here. Saraki has said, with Abba Moro, and they were asking, ‘Is the PDP going to contest the 2027 election at all?’

“I have told Senator Saraki that, by the grace of God, the PDP will be on the ballot in 2027. We have seen the real convention, the convention that is being monitored by the electoral umpire. That is the convention that is recognised.”

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The FCT minister commended party members who remained loyal during the crisis, praising their resilience in the face of internal betrayal and external criticism.

“I congratulate all of you who stood firm when the storm raged. You showed exemplary resilience when push came to shove. You refused to be downcast when those who pretended to be leaders of the party betrayed you disgracefully.

“You survived the taunts of the naysayers. Together, we are standing on the positive side of purpose and committed to the task of making Nigeria a truly prosperous country,” he said.

Wike, an ex-governor of Rivers, stated that the PDP had overcome a serious leadership crisis that once threatened its survival.

He criticised recent defections by governors and other stakeholders, describing them as a sign of weak leadership, while assuring members that the party would be repositioned to meet Nigerians’ expectations.

The former Rivers governor also emphasised inclusivity, noting that all members would have the opportunity to serve as the party rebuilds.

However, Wike’s comments come amid lingering controversy over his political alignment.

Although he remains a PDP member, he currently serves in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and has previously pledged to support Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

His dual role continues to fuel tensions within the PDP, which is grappling with one of the most significant internal crises in its history, marked by factional disputes and a wave of defections to rival parties.

Wike, the only serving PDP member in the Federal Executive Council, remains a central and controversial figure as Nigeria’s political space gradually takes shape ahead of the next general election.