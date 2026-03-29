Remains Of El-Rufai’s Mother Arrive In Abuja For Burial

The remains of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, mother of ex-Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, have arrived in Abuja for burial.

Hajiya El-Rufai passed away on Friday, March 27, in Cairo, Egypt, after a brief illness.

El-Rufai’s son, Mohammed El-Rufai, confirmed the funeral arrangements in a statement posted on X.

The member representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives stated that the deceased’s remains had arrived safely on Sunday morning in Abuja.

“This is to notify the general public that the remains of our grandmother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, have safely landed in Abuja. The Janazah Prayer is by 1 p.m. as announced last night.

“The prayers will take place at the National Mosque, and she will be buried at Gudu Cemetery by the grace of God. May Allah SWT bless her soul and all those who passed away before her,” he wrote.

READ ALSO: Atiku, Amaechi, Malami, Others Visit El-Rufai Over Mother’s Death

In the name of Allah SWT, the most Beneficent, the most Merciful. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. This is to notify the general public that the remains of our grandmother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai has safely landed in Abuja. The Janazah Prayer is by 1 pm as announced last night.… pic.twitter.com/ECmlBOAqLc — Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai (@B_ELRUFAI) March 29, 2026 Advertisement

Before her passing, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai had reportedly been living with her son in Cairo.

Her death comes at a time when Nasir El-Rufai was in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission following his arrest over allegations of financial misconduct.

He was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Kaduna on March 24 on a 10-count charge, with the case adjourned until March 31, 2026, for hearing of pending applications, including his bail request.

He was, however, granted release from ICPC custody, reportedly to attend the burial rites and be with his family.

Prominent Nigerian personalities, including President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, have paid tributes to the late Hajiya El-Rufai.