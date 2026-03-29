‘We Can See Some Light At The End Of Tunnel,’ Tinubu Assures Nigerians On 74th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has reassured Nigerians that the reforms implemented by his administration are beginning to bear fruit.

The President stated this in a personal message issued on Sunday to celebrate his 74th birthday.

“As I mark this special day, I am reminded of the challenges we’ve faced since we initiated our reforms. I’m glad that our sacrifices have not been in vain as we can see some glittering light at the end of the tunnel, despite the temporary setback caused by the ongoing Middle East crisis,” Tinubu said.

“The credit for the positive outcomes we have achieved does not belong solely to me, our Renewed Hope team and our government. We achieved the gains together.”

The Commander-in-Chief, President Tinubu, also explained why he decided to celebrate his birthday with a low-key observance, attributing it to the prevailing national mood and ongoing challenges facing the country.

He thanked Nigerians for their goodwill messages and support, while explaining his decision to keep the celebration subdued.

READ ALSO: Oluremi Tinubu Celebrates President’s 74th Birthday

The president commended citizens across the country for their show of love, prayers and solidarity, noting that such support continues to strengthen his administration.

My dear fellow Nigerians, Advertisement Today, as I clock another year in the journey of life, I’m filled with joy and gratitude for the opportunity given me to serve this great nation. I want to take this moment to thank Nigerians for their messages, show of love and prayers on the occasion… — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) March 29, 2026

He also acknowledged individuals and groups who celebrated him publicly, including those who placed adverts in newspapers or paid for broadcast airtime.

“Consistent with my tradition of marking my birthday in line with the mood of the nation, I resolved to observe this year’s birthday in a low-key manner.

“Today, as I clock another year on the journey of life, I’m filled with joy and gratitude for the opportunity to serve this great nation.

“I want to take this moment to thank Nigerians for their messages, show of love and prayers on the occasion of my 74th birthday.

“To those who have taken space in newspapers or paid for air time on radio and television to wish me well, I thank you immensely,” he said.

The President also thanked his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their kind remarks.