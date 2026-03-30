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Customs Warn Public Against Viral Social Media Scams

NCS asked Nigerians to ignore the misleading messages and rely solely on updates published through the Service’s official communication channels.

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated March 30, 2026
Twitter
A wall shows the emblem of the Nigeria Customs Service in this photo taken at the Federal Operations Unit in Ikeja, Lagos State on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/Nigeria Customs Service)

 

 

The Nigeria Customs Service has cautioned the public against false information currently circulating on social media, stressing that the claims are not genuine and did not originate from the Service.

NCS issued the warning in a post via its X on Monday, calling on Nigerians to ignore the misleading messages and rely solely on updates published through the Service’s official communication channels.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard this fake message and rely on updates published through our verified platforms,” the statement said.

It stressed that following official sources is the most reliable way to obtain accurate information about NCS activities, policies, and announcements.

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The Service also frowned at sharing unverified content can create confusion, spread misinformation, and harm public trust, and called on Nigerians to verify news before dissemination.

 

NCS encouraged Nigerians to follow its verified social media handles and official website for accurate and timely updates.

Regularly, the Service puts out official statements to correct misinformation circulating on social media.

This followed the wide sharing of fake messages, often regarding customs procedures, taxes, or penalties that create confusion and panic among the public.

 

 

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