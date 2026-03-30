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[VIDEO] I’m Not In Position To Oppose Tinubu’s Candidacy In 2027, Says Otti

Otti tackled individuals who claimed to be opposition and blamed them for creating nonexistent tension. 

By Aramide Folorunsho
Updated March 30, 2026
Twitter
Otti (left) during his visit to President Tinubu on December 24th, 2023. X@Dolusegun16

 

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