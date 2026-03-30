[VIDEO] I’m Not In Position To Oppose Tinubu’s Candidacy In 2027, Says Otti

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has dismissed talks about his possible intention to oppose President Bola Tinubu’s bid to seek re-election in 2027.

The Labour Party governor made the remarks during a monthly media chat on Friday.

READ ALSO: 2027: Ikpeazu Says PDP Will Field Candidate Against Otti If Party Stays Strong

His comment followed a recent statement by the member representing Isialangwa North and South in the National Assembly, Ginger Onwusibe, who stated that Otti would not oppose Tinubu’s second term bid.

Otti tackled individuals who claimed to be opposition and blamed them for creating nonexistent tension.

Governor Otti’s emergence in the 2023 governorship election marked a significant political shift in Abia, ending the PDP’s 24-year hold on power in the state.

Running on the platform of the Labour Party, his victory was upheld by the courts following legal challenges. The governor has, however, dismissed defection rumours.

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