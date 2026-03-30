Kwankwaso’s Defection: We’ve Been Vindicated That NNPP Isn’t Viable — Mohammed Jamo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Mohammed Jamo, has said recent political developments, including the defection of Musa Kwankwaso from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), have validated Governor Abba Yusuf’s decision to leave the party.

He said the development showed that the NNPP was no longer a viable platform.

“There are always two sides to every coin. If we are to look at it from the perspective from which we and many people in Kano see what has happened today, it is a vindication of our position,” Jamo said on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

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He recalled that when Governor Yusuf and his allies exited the NNPP months earlier, the move was met with widespread criticism, particularly from members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

“A few months ago, when Governor Abba Yusuf and some of us decided that the NNPP was no longer a tenable platform for us to continue practising politics and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Kano, many people, especially from the Kwankwasiyya movement, were shouting and saying we had done the wrong thing.

“But today, we have been vindicated that leaving the NNPP was the right decision,” he said.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Obi, Tambuwal, Amaechi, Others In Kano As Kwankwaso Officially Joins ADC

Jamo added that Nigerians observing recent developments would recognise that the defection was made at the appropriate time and in the best interest of governance in Kano State.

“That means Nigerians watching us today will see that we were on the right trajectory by leaving the NNPP at the time we did and aligning with the Federal Government,” he added.

The NNPP, which put up a good showing during the 2023 general elections largely through the Kwankwasiyya movement led by Kwankwaso, has been grappling with internal crises and leadership disputes.

Governor Yusuf formally resigned from the NNPP in January 2026 before defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), alongside several lawmakers and local government chairmen.

In a further blow to the party, Kwankwaso also defected on Monday to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), directing his supporters to follow suit as part of a broader opposition realignment ahead of the 2027 elections.