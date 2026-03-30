Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Sector Records $17.98m Capital Inflows In 2025

Nigeria’s oil and gas industry in 2025 recorded $17.98 million in capital inflows, according to the latest capital importation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figure indicated an increase from the $5.12 million recorded in 2024 and a gradual return of investor interest in the country’s hydrocarbon sector.

The rise in capital inflows coincides with a strong performance in the gas sector, with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reporting a 21% growth in gas export earnings to $10.51 billion in 2025, up from $8.66 billion in 2024.

Oil and gas inflows more than tripled year-on-year, from $5.12 million in 2024 to $17.98 million in 2025, according to the report.

Capital inflows into Nigeria’s oil and gas sector have been affected by global oil prices, security concerns in oil-producing regions, and regulatory uncertainties. The 2025 inflows suggest early signs of recovery, but they remain modest compared to the sector’s full potential.

Meanwhile, gas export earnings climbed by 21% in the same period, highlighting the growing contribution of gas to Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves.

Driven by agriculture, manufacturing, and solid minerals, mon-oil exports also rose to N12.36 trillion in the year under review.

The figure represents a sharp increase from N9.09 trillion recorded in 2024, highlighting stronger export performance outside the country’s oil sector.

READ ALSO: Naira To Dollar Rates Today March 30 2026

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), earlier this year, unveiled its Gas Master Plan 2026, targeting 10 billion cubic feet of daily gas production to drive industrialisation and strengthen Nigeria’s energy security.

The Company also noted that it is working on its mandate to attract about $60 billion in investments into the gas sector, adding that it plans to grow Nigeria’s gas reserves from the current 210 trillion cubic feet to about 600 trillion cubic feet.