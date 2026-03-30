Spain Shuts Airspace For US Planes Involved In Iran War

Spain’s leftist government has closed Spanish airspace to US planes carrying out missions against Iran, in addition to denying Washington use of its bases, the defence minister said on Monday.

“The bases are not authorised, and of course neither is the use of Spanish airspace for actions related to the war in Iran,” Margarita Robles told journalists, confirming a report by El Pais daily.

Spain’s refusal to cooperate has “complicated” US military operations by forcing bombers to change their routes and logistics on their way to the Middle East, El Pais reported.

The transit or landing of planes is allowed only in case of an emergency, the newspaper said.

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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has emerged as the highest-profile Western leader to consistently oppose the war, launched by US-Israeli strikes on February 28 and which has since engulfed the entire Middle East.

His stance has infuriated Spain’s traditional NATO ally, with US President Donald Trump threatening to cut trade ties in their latest policy clash.

Spain had already sparked Trump’s anger by refusing to agree to raise NATO defence spending to five percent of member states’ GDP as demanded by the US president.