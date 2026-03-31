×

Ghana Sack Coach Addo 10 Weeks Before 2026 World Cup

The Black Stars were beaten 2-1 in Stuttgart on Monday, the hosts needing a last-gasp Deniz Undav goal to save their blushes.

By Channels Television
Updated March 31, 2026
Twitter
Ghana’s head coach Otto Addo looks on prior to the international friendly football match between Germany and Ghana at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany on March 30, 2026. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)

 

Ghana said Tuesday they have dismissed coach Otto Addo, hours after a friendly defeat to Germany and just over 70 days until the World Cup.

The Black Stars were beaten 2-1 in Stuttgart on Monday, the hosts needing a last-gasp Deniz Undav goal to save their blushes.

It was a fourth defeat in a row for Addo’s side, who were thrashed 5-1 by Austria last week

Ghanas head coach Otto Addo reacts during the national anthem prior to the international friendly football match between Germany and Ghana in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany on March 30, 2026. Ghana said on March 31 they have dismissed coach Otto Addo, hours after a friendly defeat to Germany and just over 70 days until the World Cup. (Photo by Thomas KIENZLE / AFP)

 

READ ALSO: Ghana Pauses Citizenship Applications For African Descendants Abroad

German Football Association (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf (R) speaks with Ghana’s head coach Otto Addo prior to the international friendly football match between Germany and Ghana at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany on March 30, 2026. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)

 

“The association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours,” the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said.

It will “communicate the new technical direction of the Black Stars in due course”.

The 50-year-old Addo had been in charge since March 2024.

Ghana are grouped with England, Croatia and Panama at the World Cup in North America this summer.

AFP

More Stories