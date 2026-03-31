Migration Deal With UK Will Not Dump Foreign Prisoners In Nigeria – Minister

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has denied reports suggesting that the recent migration agreement signed by Nigeria and the United Kingdom would allow the transfer of foreign criminals to Nigeria.

The agreement was signed during President Bola Tinubu’s recent state visit to the UK. It is one of three key accords aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation on migration management, border security, and economic development.

Following the announcement, the deal attracted criticism from some Nigerians, with claims that it could enable the UK to transfer criminals seeking asylum in the country to Nigeria.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Tunji-Ojo clarified that the agreement concerns only Nigerians who are out of status in the UK.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Signs Agreement With UK To Receive Visa Overstayers, Failed Asylum Seekers

“Article 7 of the agreement says, ‘the parties will work together to secure the dignified return of their nationals who do not or who no longer have the right to enter or remain in that country.’ I have seen some things in the media where some people are saying that they want to go and bring prisoners from all over the world and dump in Nigeria.

“This government is not going to tolerate something like that. There is no way this government, under this president, will sign that sort of agreement; it’s never going to be done. What this agreement talks about are Nigerians who are overstayers or who are out of status in the United Kingdom,” Tunji-Ojo said.

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The Minister insisted that Nigerians have nothing to worry about regarding the agreements with the UK government, noting that they are based on the international diplomatic model of reciprocity.

“Why do I say there is nothing to be worried about? These agreements have opened a vista of opportunities for collaboration, and I say this very clearly: Nigeria, under this administration, is not interested in exporting problems to any part of the world. We want to solve our problems. We want to put our house in order.

“We believe that irregular migration today is not just a UK problem, it’s not just an American problem—it’s a problem all over the world, including in our own country. Partnership is needed to bring all hands together to solve this problem,” he added.

‘Nothing is hidden’

He maintained that the government is not hiding anything concerning the agreement with the UK, emphasising that Tinubu’s administration believes in transparency.

The Minister noted that while the full agreement was not published, a press release by Presidential Spokesperson Bayo Onanuga highlighted every section of it.

Asked what Nigeria stands to gain from the deal, Tunji-Ojo said Article 8 of the agreement addresses the rights of returnees, stressing that they will at all times be treated with respect and dignity, with due regard to their fundamental human rights.

He described the agreement as a “50-50” arrangement for the two countries, noting that both are two sides of the same equation.

“He further clarified that the agreement is different from the controversial Rwanda asylum plan, emphasizing that it excludes family members and that each case is handled according to specific legal conditions.