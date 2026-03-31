‘Nigerians Are Tired Of Statements,’ CAN Demands Action Over Plateau Attack

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for action over the recent attack in Plateau State, asking authorities to address and prosecute those behind the killing.

CAN President, Daniel Okoh, described the attack as “not just tragic” but also “unacceptable”.

“Nigerians are tired of mourning. Nigerians are tired of statements. Nigerians want to see action,” the cleric said in a statement issued late Monday.

“Those responsible for this atrocity must be found, arrested, and made to face justice; swiftly and decisively. Anything less will only deepen the sense that life in our country is no longer protected.”

READ ALSO: Plateau Will Not Bow To Terror, Mutfwang Declares After Jos Killings

Sunday’s attack in Angwan Rukuba, in Jos North Local Government Area, left 28 people dead and several others wounded.

Expectedly, the incident has sparked outrage among Nigerians and protests by angry residents of the area.

For CAN, the attack, which “strikes at the very heart of public trust and must be thoroughly investigated.

“Our security institutions must not only respond; they must stay ahead of these threats,” the Christian body said while acknowledging efforts by the Plateau State Government.

“But let it be said clearly: temporary measures are not enough. The people of Plateau, and indeed all Nigerians, deserve lasting security, not periodic reassurance,” Okoh said.

CAN told Nigerians to be vigilant and calm but maintained that the nation owes “the dead justice.

“We owe the living protection. And we owe our future a country where no community wakes up to gunfire on a sacred day.”

28 Dead

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang says 28 people were killed in the attack.

“This unfortunate event led to the loss of 28 innocent lives and left many others injured. I feel deeply the weight of the pain inflicted on our people,” the governor said in a state-wide broadcast.

But he vowed that Plateau State won’t “succumb to fear or intimidation”.

“We shall emerge stronger, united, and resolute in our faith and commitment to peace,” the governor assured.

“We must deploy every available resource to defend our people, protect lives and property, and safeguard the territorial integrity of our state. Plateau shall remain strong and peaceful.”

Mutfwang visited the affected area and those wounded on Monday, even as the state government imposed curfew on the affected place.

Sunday’s incident has drawn condemnation from across the country and beyond. It is the latest in attacks in the North-Central State and adds to the growing security concerns in Nigeria.