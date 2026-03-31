Petrol-Laden Vessels Arrive Lagos Amid Growing Supply Concerns

Vessels loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) have arrived Lagos Apapa and Tincan Island Ports as the ongoing war between Israel, the US, and Iran has fuelled worries on product availability to cater for Nigeria’s about 239 million population.

Data from the latest Nigerian Ports Authority’s Daily Shipping Position seen by Channels Television revealed that five vessels carrying a total of 95,000 Metric Tonnes of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) and Automotive Gas Oil (diesel), docked between last Thursday and Sunday.

According to the report, “A vessel named Kingis will be arriving with 15,000MT of PMS via Lister Oil Jetty in Apapa Port on Friday.

“Another vessel, Leste, arrived at Apapa Port through the Bulk Oil Plant Terminal with 20,000mts of diesel on Saturday.

“At Tincan Island Port, a vessel named Savanna arrived through Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Phase 3 on Friday, March 27, 2026, with 16,000MT of PMS, while a vessel named Kobe arrived through KLT Phase 2 with 22,000MT of AGO on Sunday,” the report stated.

A vessel named Hudson arrived at the New Oil Jetty in Apapa on Friday, March 27, with 22,000 metric tonnes of AGO, the report added.

Recently, the Federal Government said it had lifted its ban on fuel imports and granted six new licenses.

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Last Wednesday, a report by S&P Global revealed that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) recently granted licenses for the importation of about 180,000 metric tonnes of petrol.

A senior official at the NMDPRA confirmed to S&P Global that the decision was taken to address a sudden supply gap triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The development came barely weeks after the regulator insisted that domestic refining capacity was sufficient to meet Nigeria’s fuel demand.

The report read, “Nigeria has relaxed its gasoline import restrictions for the first time since October by issuing a round of new licences to local marketers, according to an official at its downstream regulator.

“The NMDPRA did not issue import licenses for gasoline in February on the strength of the improved domestic supply then. But the Middle East crisis came, and we have had a shortfall. So to bridge the gap, import licences were issued.”

The importing marketers include Bono Energy, Pinnacle, AYM Shafa, Matrix, A.A. Rano, and NIPCO, each permitted to import about 30,000 metric tonnes of petrol.