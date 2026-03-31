Plateau Will Not Bow To Terror, Mutfwang Declares After Jos Killings

Governor Caleb Mutfwang has declared that Plateau State will not succumb to fear or intimidation following the deadly attack in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North Local Government Area, which claimed 28 lives.

In a statewide broadcast on Tuesday, the governor, visibly moved by the tragedy, said the state would rise above the incident and remain united in the face of adversity.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sorrow that I address you today following the tragic security incident in Angwan Rukuba, which led to the loss of 28 innocent lives,” he said.

In a strong message of resolve, the governor declared: “Plateau State will not succumb to fear or intimidation. We shall emerge stronger, united, and resolute in our commitment to peace.”

Describing the attack as senseless, Mutfwang noted that the victims were law-abiding citizens caught off guard.

“The enemies of peace unleashed this senseless attack at about 7:30 p.m.,” he stated, adding that the government shares deeply in the grief of affected families.

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He assured residents that decisive steps had been taken to restore calm, revealing that security agencies had been mobilised and that a 48-hour curfew had been imposed in Jos North to enable thorough operations.

Mutfwang said he visited the attack scene with security chiefs to assess the situation, noting that the visit provided “critical insights into strengthening our preventive measures against future occurrences.”

The governor also visited victims at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, where he expressed optimism about their recovery.

“I am encouraged by reports that most are in stable condition,” he said, assuring that “the Plateau State Government will take full responsibility for the medical expenses of the injured.”

On justice, the governor disclosed that a suspect had been arrested, vowing that all those behind the attack would face the law.

“We are committed to ensuring that all those involved in this heinous act are swiftly brought to justice,” he said.

He assured families of the deceased of government support, including dignified burials and assistance for dependents.

“We stand firmly with you and shall continue to provide the necessary support,” he added.

Commending residents for maintaining peace, Mutfwang said: “Your restraint and refusal to retaliate even in the face of provocation is deeply appreciated.”

As part of measures to strengthen security, he directed strict enforcement of the ban on commercial motorcycle operations within the Jos Greater Master Plan, stressing that security agencies would issue guidelines.

Calling for vigilance, the governor urged citizens to support security efforts.

“Security is a collective responsibility… I urge all citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements,” he said.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment, Mutfwang added: “We shall continue to work closely with security agencies to restore calm, bring perpetrators to justice, and prevent any recurrence.”

He urged unity across the state: “This tragic incident serves as a solemn reminder of the need for unity, vigilance, and collective responsibility.”