Senate Approves Extension Of 2025 Budget Implementation

The Senate has approved an amendment to the 2025 Appropriation Act, extending the implementation period for its capital components from March 31, 2026, to June 30, 2026.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said the extension is intended to provide the executive arm of government with sufficient time to ensure full and effective implementation of the budget.

He noted that the decision would allow for the completion of ongoing capital projects captured under the 2025 fiscal plan.

More to follow….