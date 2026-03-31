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Senate Approves Extension Of 2025 Budget Implementation

Senate president Godswill Akpabio said the extension is intended to provide the executive arm of government with sufficient time to ensure full and effective implementation of the budget.

By Gloria Ume-Ezeoke
Updated March 31, 2026
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Akpabio
A file photo of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio

 

The Senate has approved an amendment to the 2025 Appropriation Act, extending the implementation period for its capital components from March 31, 2026, to June 30, 2026.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said the extension is intended to provide the executive arm of government with sufficient time to ensure full and effective implementation of the budget.

He noted that the decision would allow for the completion of ongoing capital projects captured under the 2025 fiscal plan.

More to follow….

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