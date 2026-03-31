The $430m Deficit: Nigeria’s Race Against Time to Fund Life-Saving Vaccines

Nigeria’s ambitious 2030 immunisation targets are under threat as a massive funding gap and sluggish budget releases leave millions of children at risk.

While the federal government has increased its budgetary commitment, raising the vaccine allocation from ₦137 billion in 2024 to ₦231.7 billion in 2025, the actual disbursement of these funds remains low.

In 2024, the federal government budgeted ₦137 billion for vaccines, yet 75% of those funds were never released. For 2025, the budget has climbed to ₦231.7 billion, but experts warn that a budget is only as good as its disbursement.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria’s annual immunisation funding needs are estimated at $430 million.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Muyi Aina, highlighted the scale of the challenge,

“What we have seen is a continuation of the progress that had [occurred] across multiple dimensions… the resources that the federal government is dispersing through the BHCPF are getting to the facilities,” Aina said.

However, an independent health financing expert in the report was blunter: “The amount spent on vaccination is like a drop of water in an ocean, considering Nigeria’s annual immunisation funding needs.”

The danger of inadequate financing isn’t just about the total sum; it’s about the timing. Procurement cycles for vaccines are notoriously long, leaving no room for administrative delays.

An expert warned of the looming risk of a “stock-out”:

“Nigeria has to step up that amount of money… if you pay today, it will take nothing less than between 3 and 6 months before you receive the vaccine. Imagine if there’s a stock-up [gap].”

Furthermore, even if the vaccines arrive, the infrastructure to deliver them is crumbling.

“The second threat is if the primary healthcare centres are not ready… maybe you don’t have nurses or human resources, that’s another threat.”

Financial barriers are compounded by social ones. With an estimated 2.1 million “zero-dose” children (those who have never received a single vaccine), the battle is as much about education as it is about economics.

The report captured a poignant shift in rural communities, where mothers are beginning to challenge domestic objections to healthcare. One mother shared her change of heart:

“The reason I didn’t agree to vaccinate my children before now was because of my husband, who objected to it. But we now have a better understanding of it. That’s why I changed my mind.”

Another parent added: “Some people thought that this vaccine is not good for their babies. But I look around, and I see the vaccinator is good for my children. That is why I used to go there and collect it.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To hit the global target of 90% coverage for essential vaccines, the consensus is clear: Nigeria must move beyond dependence on international partners such as GAVI and UNICEF.