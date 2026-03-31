[VIDEO] Plateau Killings: Tinubu Meets Security Chiefs, Summons Mutfwang – Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has confirmed that President Bola Tinubu met with top security officials to review the recent killings in Plateau State.

He also revealed that the President has invited Governor Caleb Mutfwang to Abuja to discuss the issue in a meeting that aims to assess the situation and implement decisive measures towards a lasting solution.

The minister announced this during a media briefing in Abuja, describing the attack as a criminal act.

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