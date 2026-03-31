Woman Collapses, Dies During Court Proceedings In Edo

Panic and confusion erupted at the Federal High Court in Benin City on Tuesday after a female defendant collapsed and died during court proceedings.

The incident has sparked outrage and raised questions about alleged negligence and access to medical care for detainees.

What began as a routine court session at Federal High Court 1 in Benin City quickly turned into a scene of chaos and grief.

The deceased, 52-year-old Mrs. Titilayo Akindele, was in court over a case filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

READ ALSO: Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of UK House Linked To Ex-FCT Minister To FG

Sources say she had been in detention for about three months and was brought to court in a visibly weak and deteriorating state of health.

Mrs. Akindele was first arraigned a day earlier and asked to present a medical report, which she was unable to provide. She was re-arraigned on Tuesday, March 31.

Eyewitnesses reported that despite her critical condition—including being unable to sit or stand—court proceedings continued.

Moments after her case was called, she suddenly slumped, causing panic among lawyers, court staff, and other litigants present.

Efforts were made to revive her, but the absence of immediate medical facilities within the court premises complicated the situation.

She was later confirmed dead, leaving the courtroom in shock.

Following the incident, the court adjourned all remaining cases for the day in honour of the deceased, while her body was moved to a mortuary.

The Edo State Command of the NDLEA is yet to issue an official statement, but sources indicate that an internal investigation may be underway.