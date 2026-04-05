Atiku, Amaechi, Others Are ‘Twinkle Little Stars’ In ADC, Making No Impact — Morka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has dismissed the growing opposition coalition within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing its leading figures as politically ineffective despite their individual profiles.

Morka insisted that the APC had no reason to feel threatened by the party or its members.

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He further criticised prominent opposition figures now associated with the ADC, including Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, and Rauf Aregbesola, arguing that their collective political strength does not translate into real impact.

“Atiku Abubakar was a former vice president, Rotimi Amaechi was a former governor and minister, Rauf Aregbesola was a former governor; they have been everything else to be.

“But all of them put together, individually they look like they are superstars, but when they come together, they are ‘twinkle, twinkle, little stars’. They are making no impact whatsoever,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

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Responding to allegations by the ADC that the APC is interfering in its internal affairs, Morka challenged the opposition party to provide evidence.

“Why would we be afraid when we have consistently won elections since 2023? Fear a party that is a non-starter? Fear a party that is almost as good as non-existent? We have nothing to fear about the ADC.

“ADC makes this allegation about APC’s interference, what exactly? ADC should furnish Nigerians with evidence of APC’s complicity in their predicament,” he stated.

‘Self-Sabotage’

The ruling party’s national publicity secretary also accused the party of internal sabotage, suggesting that its leadership crisis is self-inflicted.

“I’m beginning to think, quite frankly, based on the type of really inexcusable blunders that the ADC has committed, that this is all orchestrated, that the ADC is self-sabotaging.

“They are sabotaging themselves because they know that there is no way in the world they have anything capable of challenging or defeating the APC,” he argued.

Morka extended his criticism to other opposition figures linked to the coalition, including Peter Obi, alleging that many of them had a history of instability within political parties.

“Look at all the individuals who are involved here, from Atiku Abubakar to Peter Obi; these are people who clearly failed to manage the affairs of the parties where they came from.

“They have been in so many parties, and one thing that is consistent is the failure to handle the business in those parties, to stay, remain, and solve the problems of their parties. Rather, they use a revolving door to move to the next party, create more chaos, and blame the ruling party,” he said.

The remarks came amid an ongoing leadership crisis within the ADC, which has seen rival factions contest control of the party.

INEC recently withdrew recognition of the party’s leadership, led by a former Senate President, David Mark, further deepening uncertainty over its structure.