Bamidele Defends 2026 Electoral Act, Says Provisions Reflect Stakeholders’ Consensus

The Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, has defended the provisions of the 2026 Electoral Act, insisting that the legislation emerged from broad stakeholder consensus rather than legislative imposition.

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In an Easter message released on Sunday by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, Bamidele dismissed claims by opposition parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), that key sections of the law were designed to disadvantage them ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He maintained that every provision of the Act was a product of extensive consultations involving civil society organisations, development partners, and political stakeholders.

According to him, the reforms align with global best practices and are not driven by self-serving political interests.

Party Democracy

Bamidele specifically addressed criticisms surrounding Section 77(1-7)of the Act, which mandates political parties to submit a digital register of members to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said the provision is intended to enhance transparency and prevent undue influence by non-members in party affairs.

“Every member reverses the right to contribute to the decision-making process of his/her party. Such a system requires functional regulations and transparency, hence the need for the introduction of a digital party membership register.

“The register is to prevent powerful individuals, who are unknown to a political party, from hijacking its decision-making process,” the senator stated.

He also defended Section 84, which limits candidate nomination methods to direct primaries or consensus.

The Senate Leader argued that the move seeks to eliminate the delegate system, which he said often enables vote-buying and manipulation by wealthy political actors.

“The final decision is now in the hands of party members. It is no longer a process where aspirants openly display cash at the venues of party primaries to compromise delegates. This new reinforces the principle of majority rule, which sits at the heart of democracy,” Bamidele said.

According to him, the reforms are designed to deepen internal party democracy by giving more members a direct role in candidate selection, thereby strengthening the principle of majority rule.

Drawing from the significance of Easter, Bamidele urged political leaders and parties to embrace sacrifice, tolerance, and respect for rules in order to ensure peace and stability in Nigeria’s democratic system.

He challenged stakeholders to adhere to the laws collectively enacted, stressing that sustainable democracy depends on discipline and mutual respect among political actors.

The Senate Leader also condemned recent armed attacks in Plateau and Kaduna states, describing them as unacceptable and a threat to national stability.

He assured that the National Assembly was working closely with federal and state governments to address insecurity through legislative measures, including ongoing amendments to the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act.

Bamidele expressed confidence that strengthened laws would impose tougher penalties on perpetrators, financiers, and collaborators involved in violent crimes, adding that efforts are underway to ensure security across all parts of the country.