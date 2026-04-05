Corruption Doesn’t Define Us, We Can’t Be Defeated By It, Says EFCC Chairman Olukoyede

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has felicitated Christians across the country on the celebration of Easter.

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He expressed strong hope that Nigeria would break the yoke of corruption because “we are not defined by corruption, we cannot be defeated by it.”

He disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday, in his Easter message to the nation.

The EFCC boss charged Nigerians to imbibe the lesson of Easter, which pertains to victory over trial, corruption, and death, stressing that the lesson is instructive for us as a nation.

“The lesson of Easter is all about undeniable victory over trial, corruption, and death. This lesson is instructive for us as a nation. We will surely overcome the trial and trauma of corruption. We are not defined by corruption; we cannot be defeated by it,” he said.

He further charged Nigerians to keep hopes alive and continue to keep faith with the EFCC in its relentless war against economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.