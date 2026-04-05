Ex-INEC Chairman Attahiru Jega Loses Wife

Bayero University Kano has announced the passing of Hajiya Hadiza Attahiru Jega, wife of former Vice-Chancellor of the institution and former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega.

READ ALSO: Jega Blames Politicians For Bribing Professors During Elections

In a statement released on Sunday via its official social media platforms, the university expressed deep sorrow over her demise.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. With total submission to the will of Allah, we announce the passing of Hajiya Hadiza Attahiru Jega,” it stated.

The institution further disclosed that her Janazah prayer was scheduled to take place at the National Mosque, Abuja, shortly after the Zuhr prayer on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Offering prayers for the deceased, the university said, “May Allah grant her Aljannatul Firdaus and forgive her shortcomings. May He also grant the family the strength and patience to bear this loss. Ameen.”

The Director of Public Affairs of the university, Lamara Garba, also confirmed the development in a telephone interview.

“Yes, it is true. The wife of our former vice-chancellor and former INEC chairman, Hajiya Hadiza Attahiru Jega, has passed away and will be buried in Abuja. May the Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings,” he said.

Her death has drawn sympathies from across academic and public circles, with many praying for her eternal rest and comfort for her family.