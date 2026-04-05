Gov Radda Visits Katsina Community Attacked By Bandits

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda, has visited Sayaya village in Matazu Local Government Area following a recent attack by bandits on the community.

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In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the assailants reportedly invaded the area, ambushed the police station—where a policeman lost his life—attacked the primary health care centre, and looted several shops in the town.

Upon arrival in Sayaya, Governor Radda inspected the affected facilities, including the health centre and shops, to assess the extent of the damage.

He also met with residents and commiserated with them over the incident.

During the visit, he condoled with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and officers of the Command over the death of the policeman and extended his sympathies to the families affected by the violence.

Radda also directed the deployment of additional security operatives to reinforce safety in Sayaya town.

A policeman was reportedly killed, and two civilians wounded, when bandits on Sunday launched coordinated attacks on Sayaya village and another community in the Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Those injured were said to have been taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The hoodlums also destroyed property worth millions of naira in broad daylight.

Reliable sources told our correspondent that the hoodlums first stormed Sayaya town in Matazu LGA, where they set the community hospital ablaze, looted and burnt several major shops in the town.