PSV Eindhoven Win 27th Dutch League Title

PSV Eindhoven were crowned Dutch champions for the 27th time on Sunday with five matches left of the season after second-placed Feyenoord’s 0-0 draw with Volendam.

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PSV hold an unassailable 17-point lead at the top of the table after bouncing back from successive defeats with a 4-3 victory over Utrecht on Saturday.

Peter Bosz’s side quickly took control of this season’s title race, dropping just four points before the winter break.

They clinched a third successive title for the first time since 2008.

Feyenoord were the previous champions under current Liverpool manager Arne Slot in 2023, while Dutch giants Ajax, who sit fifth this term, have gone four years without lifting the trophy.

PSV’s latest title gives them a place in next season’s Champions League group phase.

AFP