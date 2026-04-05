VIDEO: ‘I’m Not Intimidated,’ Okinbaloye Reacts To Wike’s Comment

Channels Television’s anchor, Seun Okinbaloye, has said he is not intimidated by recent remarks about him by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Reacting during a broadcast on Sunday, Okinbaloye said, “Let me be clear: I’m not afraid, and I will never be intimidated,” stressing that journalism “remains a duty to the public, not a concession to power”.

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He thanked viewers and civil society groups for their support, noting that it “reinforces our collective commitment to truth and accountability.”

He also warned that “our democracy is in danger if we allow one-way traffic in balloting,” cautioning that such remarks must not create an environment that could be exploited by those with harmful intentions.

The controversy followed Wike’s comment during a media parley in Abuja on Friday, where he criticised Okinbaloye’s comments on Politics Today about the risk of Nigeria becoming a one-party state.

The minister had said that if he could “break the screen,” he “would have shot him,” a comment that drew criticism from civil society and media groups.

But Okinbaloye maintained he would continue “asking the necessary questions” and holding power to account.