Accident Claims Four Lives On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Ogun State sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of four people in a lone accident in the Mowe area of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Eight others were injured.

In a statement released in Abeokuta, the state capital, the Sector Commander, Superintendent Odunsin Afolabi, said the accident involved a commercial Toyota Hiace bus with registration number AGL789YL on Sunday night.

According to him, preliminary investigations suggest the crash was caused by a tyre burst and speeding, which led the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The incident occurred at approximately 21:18 hours directly in front of Christopher University. FRSC rescue teams arrived on the scene within two minutes of being alerted.

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The FRSC confirmed that a total of 13 persons were involved in the crash, including 11 adult males and two adult females. Eight people were injured—seven adult males and one adult female—while all four fatalities were adult males.

The injured victims were immediately evacuated to Famobis Hospital for urgent medical attention, while the deceased were conveyed to Idera Morgue.

The Motor Traffic Division of the Redeemed Police Station has taken custody of the crashed vehicle, along with all recovered properties and luggage belonging to the passengers, for further investigation and safekeeping.

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Akinwunmi Fasakin, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He also reminded motorists to strictly adhere to speed limits and ensure that their tyres are in good condition.