Air Passengers To Experience Delay As Abuja Airport Announces Temporary Flight Disruptions

Air passengers will experience a delay in boarding as Management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Monday, announced a temporary disruption, which it said would affect flight operations at its domestic terminals.

According to an operational update, the disruption will specifically impact baggage processing.

It blamed the disruption on a technical glitch with baggage screening equipment within the terminal, which has slowed standard processing procedures.

“We understand the inconvenience and uncertainty this may cause, and we truly appreciate your patience during this time”, the statement read in part.

To minimise disruption, the airport management said it has proactively activated alternative screening procedures using available equipment to ensure flights continue operating safely.

“However, these additional steps may result in longer processing times and possible delays to some departures.

“Our ground teams are fully mobilised and on hand to support passengers, provide updates, and prioritise affected flights.

“We are also working closely with airport authorities to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and restore normal operations”, the update noted.

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The airport’s management assured that it was doing everything within its control to expedite the process and reduce the impact on customers’ travel plans.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding and cooperation”, the statement added, assuring of further updates as the situation improves.