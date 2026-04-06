‘Another Presidential Promise Fails’, Peter Obi On Renewed Attacks Across Nigeria

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over a recent surge in violent attacks across the country, highlighting what he describes as leadership failure.

In a statement shared on X on Monday, Obi recalled the President’s recent assurance to victims in Jos that such violence would not recur.

“‘This experience will not repeat itself’—another presidential promise fails in less than 24 hours”, he wrote.

Obi noted that shortly after President Tinubu visited victims in Jos on April 2 and pledged that such attacks would be prevented in the future, a fresh attack reportedly occurred in Nyamgo Gyel, Jos South Local Government Area, resulting in further casualties.

READ ALSO: [Jos Attack] ‘This Experience Will Not Repeat Itself’, Tinubu Tells Victims’ Families

He further highlighted that insecurity has spread to other parts of the country, citing incidents in Nasarawa, Zamfara, Borno, Benue, and Kaduna states.

“Less than 24 hours after President Tinubu stood and promised grieving Nigerians that this experience would not repeat itself, another brutal attack occurred,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor emphasised the scale of the crisis, pointing out that several communities have suffered killings, abductions, and destruction of property in recent days.

“This represents a failure of leadership and responsibility, and sadly, Nigerians are paying for it with their lives,” he added.

Obi stressed that the government’s primary duty to protect lives and property is not being fulfilled.

“The primary responsibility of any government is to protect lives and property; however, this responsibility is failing today. Nigerians are being slaughtered in their homes, in their communities, and in the very places they should feel safest,” he said.

Describing the situation as urgent, Obi warned: “This is a national emergency. Nigeria is bleeding, and the situation is worsening and increasingly helpless.”

“This Experience Will Not Repeat Itself” – Another Presidential Promise fails in less than 24 Hours. Advertisement Less than 24 hours after President Tinubu stood at the Jos Plateau State airport on April 2, 2026, and promised the grieving Nigerian citizens, “I promise… — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 6, 2026

His comments come amid growing concerns over insecurity in multiple regions following a spate of attacks that have left many dead, injured, or displaced.

Following the attack in Plateau State last Sunday night that claimed over 28 lives, President Tinubu on Thursday visited Jos to commiserate with victims of the attack.

The President, who was received by Governor Caleb Mutfwang and other top officials, assured the victims that such an incident would not recur.

“To the victims, there is nothing I can give you, whether in billions of naira, but I can console you and promise that this experience will not repeat itself,” Tinubu said.

During the visit, the President met with bereaved families at a hall near the airport, offering condolences and personally consoling a grieving mother seen in a widely circulated video.

He also announced plans to deploy 5,000 AI-enabled surveillance cameras across Jos to strengthen security and intelligence gathering.

As part of broader efforts to address the crisis, the President invited community leaders to Abuja for dialogue aimed at finding a lasting solution.

However, his decision to hold engagements at the airport, rather than visiting affected communities or hospitals, drew criticism from some residents, who described the move as lacking empathy.

The Presidency attributed the decision to logistical constraints, including scheduling challenges and flight restrictions requiring departure before dusk.