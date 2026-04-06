Customs Alert Public To Fake Automobile Auctions On Social Media

The Nigeria Customs Service has warned the public against a fraudulent social media account circulating online that falsely conducts vehicle auctions.

The Service, in a statement posted on its official X handle on Monday, noted that the claim did not originate from the NCS.

It described it as a scam aimed at defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

“The NCS wishes to state clearly that this claim is false and did not originate from the Service.

“The officer whose image is being used is not involved in any car sales on social media, and the account is an act of impersonation intended to defraud unsuspecting members of the public,” the statement read.

The Service urged members of the public to disregard such messages, avoid making payments, and report the fraudulent account for appropriate action.

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The NCS also advised the public to rely only on its verified communication channels for accurate information regarding its activities.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to disregard such messages, refrain from making any payments, and report the account for further action,” it added.

The latest scam alert followed a caution by the NCS last Monday, when it warned public against rising cases of impersonation targeting government agencies in Nigeria, where fraudsters exploit public interest in seized or auctioned vehicles to lure victims.