Gov Idris Vows To ‘Deliver’ Kebbi For Tinubu in 2027 Polls

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State on Monday vowed to deliver the state for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

He made the pledge while speaking with journalists shortly after attending a closed-door stakeholders’ meeting in Birnin Kebbi.

READ ALSO: Ex-Kebbi PDP Gov Candidate Joins ADC

“This is a stakeholders’ meeting. We have met and discussed issues that directly affect our party.

“We have resolved that our resolutions will be made available to you through the Commissioner for Information.

“By God’s grace, the APC has come to stay in Kebbi. The people of Kebbi believe in the APC and, In Sha Allah, they will deliver the party at both the state and national levels,” the governor said.

The meeting was attended by prominent personalities from the state, including the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, and a former Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Yusuf Tanko-Sununu.

Others in attendance included Senator Adamu Aliero, representing Kebbi Central; Senator Yahaya Abubakar-Abdullahi, representing Kebbi North; APC National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu; and former lawmaker representing Kebbi South, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, among others.

According to the governor, “the APC has come to stay in Kebbi”.

Idris’ comment came amid the defection of the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Maj. Gen. Aminu Bande (retd.), joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following his resignation from the PDP.

Bande had explained that the move followed what he described as deep consideration, reflection, and consultations with his associates, as well as other stakeholders.

According to him, the resignation became necessary to align with what he called the collective decision of the generality of his people to embrace a more stable political platform aimed at promoting good, just, and fair governance in Kebbi State and Nigeria at large.

Although he did not initially disclose his next political destination in the resignation letter, his formal reception into the ADC has now confirmed his new political alignment.