Gov Okpebholo Increases Edo University Subvention To ₦250m

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has increased the monthly subvention of the Edo State University, Iyahmo, from ₦100 million to ₦250 million, as part of deliberate efforts to strengthen the institution’s capacity and improve learning conditions.

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He promised a grant of ₦2 billion to the management of the university located in the Estako West Local Government Area of the state for infrastructural development.

The governor also inaugurated the Ehi Aganmonmen Business Administration E-Library and performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Peter Omoh Dunia Fitness Centre and the Edo State University Health Centre.

Speaking at the event on Monday, Okpebholo described the occasion as a defining moment for the institution and a reflection of his administration’s resolve to reposition the education sector.

“Today is a great day for Edo State University, Iyamho. Since assuming office, our administration has remained committed to repositioning the education sector in Edo State.

“The Ehi Aganmonmen Business Administration E-Library, the Peter Omoh Dunia Fitness Centre, and the Edo State University Health Centre are clear symbols of progress, partnership, and shared responsibility in advancing education and health in Edo State,” he was quoted in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Patrick Ebojele.

The governor paid tribute to Chief Ehi Aganmonmen for his contribution to the establishment of the E-Library, noting its long-term impact on academic development.

“I wish to specially thank Chief Ehi Aganmonmen for his generous donation of computers and furniture for the E-Library. Your contribution will significantly enhance digital learning and academic excellence in this institution,” he said.

He also commended Peter Dunia for supporting the development of the Fitness Centre, describing it as a strategic investment in student wellbeing.

“I appreciate Mr. Peter Omoh Dunia for his commitment to supporting the building and equipping of the Fitness Centre. This is an important investment in the health and wellbeing of our students. Thank you for believing in our young people,” the governor said.

Senator Okpebholo further acknowledged the collective support from stakeholders, including a parent who volunteered to sponsor the architectural designs and the Vice-Chancellor, Victor Adetimirin, who donated one month of his salary.

“That you, the vice chancellor, can donate your salary, why will the Edo State Government not donate towards the university projects they are carrying out. On this note, the Edo State Government will give you ₦2 billion.

Reinforcing the importance of collaboration, the Governor called for increased private sector participation in public development efforts.

“These acts of generosity remind us that government alone cannot do everything. We call on other corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to emulate these noble gestures and partner with the government in building a stronger Edo State,” he said.

On healthcare infrastructure, the governor expressed support for the university’s plan to upgrade its medical facility.

“I commend the university for the new health centre to replace the existing sick bay. This is an important step toward providing better healthcare services to our university community. I assure you of our continued support as we work together to bring this vision to reality,” he added.

Addressing students and management, the governor stressed the need for responsible use and proper maintenance of the facilities.

The state government explained that the projects align with the administration’s SHINE Agenda, which prioritises education, health, and infrastructure as key drivers of sustainable development in Edo State.

“The governor also commissioned several projects at the Auchi College, including the ICT hall, administrative blocks, and sporting arena, amongst others. These projects were sponsored by Peter Omoh Dunia.

“The commissioning and groundbreaking ceremony represent another milestone in the state government’s efforts to reposition Edo State as a hub of academic excellence and innovation.

“Present at the commissioning and groundbreaking ceremony is the Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who is the founding visitor of the institution; Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Yakubu Musa, and a former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, as well as other senior government officials.