Govt Can Protect Every Nigerian, Terrorists Can’t Be Stronger – SDP’s Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Adewole Adebayo, has criticized the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as an inadequate response to Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

Adebayo made the remarks during a visit to Anguwan Rukuba in Plateau State, where at least 29 people were killed in an attack last week Sunday night, with several others injured.

He accused the Federal Government of paying lip service to security, noting that the continued loss of lives and destruction of property across the country points to a failure of leadership.

READ ALSO: [Jos Attack] ‘This Experience Will Not Repeat Itself’, Tinubu Tells Victims’ Families

According to Adebayo, if the government is truly committed to protecting citizens, it has the capacity to do so.

“The criminals who carried out this attack are not stronger than the government. If there is seriousness, they can be identified and brought to justice,” he said.

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Adebayo also commiserated with the people of Anguwan Rukuba over the tragic incident, assuring them of his solidarity during this difficult period.

He further urged residents to remain vigilant while calling on authorities to take decisive steps to restore safety and prevent future attacks.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu on Thursday visited Jos to commiserate with victims of the attack. He was received by Governor Caleb Mutfwang and other top officials.

During the visit, the President met with bereaved families at a hall near the airport, offering condolences and personally consoling a grieving mother seen in a widely circulated video.

Tinubu assured residents of the Federal Government’s resolve to end the cycle of violence, stating that such incidents would not recur. He also announced plans to deploy 5,000 AI-enabled surveillance cameras across Jos to strengthen security and intelligence gathering.

As part of broader efforts to address the crisis, the President invited community leaders to Abuja for dialogue aimed at finding a lasting solution.

However, his decision to hold engagements at the airport, rather than visiting affected communities or hospitals, drew criticism from some residents, who described the move as lacking empathy.

The Presidency attributed the decision to logistical constraints, including scheduling challenges and flight restrictions requiring departure before dusk.

As tensions persist, authorities have urged residents to remain calm while efforts continue to restore order across the state.