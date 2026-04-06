Israel Rescuers Say Four Bodies Recovered From Iran Strike Site

Israeli rescue services said Monday that the bodies of four people had been recovered from the rubble of a residential building in the city of Haifa, after it was struck by an Iranian missile the previous day.

“All four missing persons have been located… All were found without signs of life, and MDA paramedics declared them deceased,” Israel’s emergency service, Magen David Adom, said in a statement.

The victims were two men and two women, and the military said they were all Israeli civilians from one family.

“We understand this was a direct hit by a part of a ballistic missile that hit the building, but from what it looks on the ground, there was no explosion of explosive material, so the damage is from the direct impact,” military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told journalists.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his “deep sorrow” and called on the public to take shelter whenever recommended by Israel’s Home Front Command, responsible for protecting civilians in emergency situations.

Earlier on Monday, AFP footage showed rescue teams bringing the four bodies out one by one on stretchers, wrapped in white shrouds.

READ ALSO: Strikes Near Iran Nuclear Power Plant ‘Must Stop’, IAEA Warns

Dozens of firefighters and medical personnel were deployed to the scene on Sunday evening, shortly after a direct missile strike tore away part of the building.

“We have a major destruction site,” said Elad Edri, chief of staff for Israel’s Home Front Command.

Magen David Adom said the attack wounded four other people, including a 10-month-old baby who sustained a head injury.

An 82-year-old man was also among the injured, having been struck “by a heavy object and the blast”, according to MDA. A hospital later said he was in stable condition.

New incoming missiles

Images and footage released by MDA on Sunday showed smoke rising from the remains of a heavily damaged building in a densely populated area of Haifa, while rescuers laid out stretchers on the road for casualties.

Paramedic Tal Shustak said that when emergency calls were received, “we were dispatched in large forces to the scene and saw extensive destruction, including glass, smoke and concrete scattered across the ground”.

Since midnight, five waves of missiles have been launched from Iran towards Israel, according to the Israeli military.

The military said each time that its “defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat”.

Several impact sites were reported, including in Petah Tikva in central Israel, where a 34-year-old woman was seriously injured by shrapnel, MDA said.

Images circulating on social media appeared to show a projectile landing near a parked car by a roadside, with the woman seen stumbling away from the scene.

In Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, a 44-year-old man in “moderate condition” was evacuated to a hospital during the latest wave, according to MDA.

Iran has fired missiles daily at Israel since February 28, in retaliation for joint US-Israeli attacks on the country that have killed several top Iranian leaders, including supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Since the beginning of the war, a total of 20 people have been killed in Israel by Iranian missile fire, including four minors.

Israeli and US airstrikes have targeted Iran’s missile production sites and nuclear facilities, among other targets.

AFP