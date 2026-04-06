Katsina ADC Rejects INEC Invalidation, Insists On Holding Congresses

The Katsina State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Sunday criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its handling of the party’s leadership dispute, describing the commission’s interpretation of a recent Court of Appeal ruling as “mischievous and wrong.”

The State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Lawal Tukur Batagarawa, made the remarks during a press briefing at the party’s campaign office in the state capital.

Batagarawa recalled that INEC had removed the party’s leadership from its portal following the court ruling on an internal leadership tussle, alleging that the commission misinterpreted the judgment.

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He explained that the party’s national leadership, in consultation with its legal team, had deliberated extensively and resolved to challenge INEC’s interpretation in a court of competent jurisdiction.

He added that the development would not distract the party from preparations for the 2027 general elections.

All scheduled party activities—including ward, local government, and state congresses, as well as the national convention slated for April 14, 2026—would proceed as planned.

Batagarawa said the Katsina State chapter was fully aligned with the national leadership on the matter and would continue preparations for the congresses. He confirmed that the state leadership would meet on Tuesday to finalise arrangements for the events leading up to the national convention.

He further accused INEC of creating “mischief and doubt” by misinterpreting the court ruling.

According to Batagarawa, “In the last one week, we have seen INEC remove the leadership of ADC from its portal, claiming it followed the judgment of the Court of Appeal. The court maintained the status quo in the leadership dispute precipitated by Nafiu Bala Gombe, but INEC deliberately interpreted this to mean suspending the entire leadership structure of the ADC. This is a shame.”

Batagarawa emphasised that the national leadership had decided to continue political activities despite INEC’s actions, stating, “All states, local governments, wards, polling units, and the national convention scheduled for April 14, 2026, will go ahead as arranged.”

He concluded by congratulating the national headquarters for taking decisive steps and reaffirmed that the Katsina ADC would align with the national leadership’s directives for the congresses.