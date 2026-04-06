Military Probes Killing Of 14-Year-Old Girl In Borno, Arrests Five Suspects

The military has confirmed the killing of a 14-year-old girl in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, saying it has commenced an investigation into the incident.

According to reports, a stray bullet allegedly fired by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) killed a 14-year-old girl on Saturday in the Costain area of Maiduguri.

In a statement on Monday, the spokesperson of the Theatre Command, Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Lt. Col. Sani Uba, said five suspects have been arrested in connection with the matter.

“The troops of Operation HADIN KAI, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have arrested five suspects linked to the unlawful use of firearms during a social event,” the statement read in part.

“The incident occurred at about 2:00 p.m. on 4 April, 2026, when vigilantes—later identified as members of an escorts team attached to the Chairman of a Local Government Area engaged in sporadic firing into the air during a wedding celebration at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Teachers Staff Quarters.”

READ ALSO: Residents Raise Concern As Stray Bullet Kills 14-Year-Old Student In Maiduguri

Uba noted that acting swiftly, troops traced and apprehended five suspects identified as Muhammad Husaini (28), Abba Jiddu (25), Abba Kolo Mohammed (20), Ali Adam (20), and Nura Mohammed (18).

He added, “The suspects are currently in custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution in accordance with extant laws.

“The Theatre Command strongly condemns the act, describing it as highly unprofessional, unauthorized, and a clear violation of established regulations governing the handling and use of firearms. It reiterates that the Civilian Joint Task Force operates strictly as a support group and is not permitted to engage in indiscriminate use of firearms under any circumstances, particularly within civilian environments.

“A comprehensive investigation has been initiated in collaboration with relevant state authorities, including the Office of the Senior Adviser on Security to the Borno State Government, to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the Maiduguri incident and ensure that all those found culpable are brought to justice.”

Uba said while the general security situation in the affected areas remains calm, troops have sustained heightened vigilance to maintain law and order.

He also commiserated with the family of the victim, reassuring the public of its unwavering commitment to justice, accountability, and the protection of civilians.

READ ALSO: Amnesty Demands Probe Into 14-Year-Old’s Death By Stray Bullet In Maiduguri

Human rights organisation, Amnesty International (AI), has called on the Federal Government to launch a thorough investigation into the killing of the victim.

In a statement on Sunday, Amnesty International said, “Nigerian authorities must investigate the reckless use of firearms by the military that killed a girl in Maiduguri, Borno State.”

“The 14-year-old secondary school student was killed on Saturday, April 4, after being hit by a stray bullet while inside her home. The fatal shot was reportedly fired by military personnel engaged in celebratory gunfire during a wedding ceremony at a nearby event centre,” the statement said.