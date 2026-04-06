Nigeria Onion Traders Suspend Supply To Ghana

The National President of the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN), Aliyu Maitamasamu, has announced the suspension of onion exports to Ghana following a fresh trade dispute between Nigerian and Ghanaian onion traders.

The move has forced a halt to cross-border supply and raised concerns over regional commerce and food distribution.

The decision comes after reports of harassment and the alleged seizure of onion-laden trucks belonging to Nigerian traders at the Kotoku Market in Accra.

Speaking at a press conference in Sokoto, Maitamasamu said the suspension is immediate and will remain in effect for all onion shipments along the Ghana corridor until the safety and rights of Nigerian traders are guaranteed.

He explained that Nigerian traders cannot continue to expose their members to losses and danger.

The NOPPMAN President emphasized the need for protective measures to ensure fair and safe trade before exports can resume.