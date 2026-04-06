Nigeria’s Agricultural Sector Attracts $167.25m In Capital Inflows

A latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s agricultural sector recorded capital importation of $167.25 million in 2025.

A breakdown of the Q4 2025 Capital Importation reported noted that in Q1 2025, the sector attracted $24.15 million, rising sharply to $67.24 million in Q2.

In Q3, inflows declined to $24.67 million before rebounding to $51.19 million in Q4, indicating periods of renewed investor confidence.

The Q4 inflows into agriculture coincided with a broader surge in Nigeria’s total capital importation, which reached $6.44 billion, up 26.61 per cent year-on-year from $5.09 billion in Q4 2024.

Nigeria recorded a total capital importation of $6.44 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a 26.61% year-on-year increase compared to $5.09 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

While agriculture remains an attractive sector, the figures suggest that inflows are influenced by policy interventions, seasonal cycles, and access to financing along the agribusiness value chain.

Capital inflows into agriculture signal the sector’s long-term potential amid Nigeria’s push to diversify away from oil revenues, despite the modest total.

Structural challenges such as inadequate rural infrastructure, insecurity in farming regions, and foreign exchange uncertainties continue to constrain inflows.

The increase in Q2 and Q4 reflects periods when investor confidence improved, possibly linked to targeted policies and better financing options.

Agriculture’s share of total capital inflows remains relatively small, reinforcing the need for additional incentives to attract larger foreign and domestic investment.

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Portfolio investment, however, remained the dominant driver of capital inflows, accounting for $5.49 billion or 85.14% of total capital imported during the quarter.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) contributed $357.80 million, representing just 5.55%, while other investments stood at $599.65 million or 9.31% of total inflows.